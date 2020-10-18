We get immune sometimes to the cruel things President Donald Trump does, but we still need to realize how wrong what he does is.
Recently, he mocked a reporter who was injured by police rubber bullets at a peaceful rally. The reporter was doing his job and not breaking any laws. How people can think it is OK that reporters are injured doing their job and we should make fun of them is just not right?
Of course, if it was a Fox News reporter, he would never do so.
Freedom of the press is what separates us from Russia and other communist countries. Trump shows over and over how he is not fit to be president.
William Kimball
Watertown
