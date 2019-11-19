Trump’s actions have lost us reliable allies

Without question, Donald Trump is the greatest salesman to live in the White House.
Who would have thought that a proven draft dodger would become our country’s commander in chief? As a result, we have lost some of our sincere and reliable allies.
A shining example is his traitorous act of abandoning our longtime allies the Kurds, who sacrificed 11,000 of these valiant men who took on ISIS in hand-to-hand combat. We lost only six men thanks to the Kurds’ defense of our forces.
As a result of our withdrawal from Syria, Russia has taken our place as the trusted ally of the Arabs. Maybe Vladimir Putin will help Trump get his Trump Towers in Moscow. I doubt it as Putin, Kim Jung-un, Bashar al-Assad and Benjamin Netanyahu have already made a fool out of our president.
Our president’s treatment of the 5,000 children in cages is as rotten as anything by any president has done in our history. Enough for now.
George Ablan
Carthage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.