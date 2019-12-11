Trump’s election didn’t reflect will of voters

The Republican report of the Intelligence Committee on the impeachment of President Donald Trump mentions “nearly 63 million Americans” who voted for the president and claims that House Democrats “are trying to undo the will of the American people” by impeaching him.
They need a reminder about the 2016 election.
Trump was made president by the Electoral College.
The American people expressed their will by casting more than 65 million votes for Hillary Clinton.
Will Siegfried
Potsdam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.