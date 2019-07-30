Trump’s fans should prepare for the worst

Please sum up all the opinions and views of more than half of the United States — those who constantly poll more than 50 percent disapproval of President Donald J. Trump — then couple that in with tons of excellent journalistic reporting, opinions, both editorial boards and citizens in print and over that airwaves, the assessments from renowned political officials — both present and past — and what picture emerges? I believe we see that Trump is unprepared, unqualified, undisciplined, immature and an uncouth man serving as our president who in reality skillfully fooled and conned his way into office.
Now, it’s all coming to light who he really is: a horrible person almost beyond description. When words are used to describe him, what do we really see and hear from him? More nasty personal attacks and blasts across the land from him and his steadfast followers. Why is that?
From the very beginning in 2016, very little that we see now was apparent then. What was seen and heard was merely brushed aside as “fake news” or “politics as usual.”
Except it was not. What we now know about Trump was not clear back then — it’s just that simple. Besides, few thought he could win. My main point: Why do Republicans in office and in his staunch base stick with him like glue with all we now know and see and hear from him? Simple, I believe.
Those sticking with him and defending him think like him, believe like him and are like-minded in all he says and does. They like Trump, too, for the nasty, ugly rawness from Trump, and they detest anything and anyone anti-Trump.
In short, those sticking with him no matter what are prepared for the very worst ever in U.S. history not seen since horrible days of the Civil War, race riots in Los Angeles and Harlem and elsewhere, and the Vietnam War years like in Chicago during the 1968 Democratic Convention, and the terrible things in between — his base, as Trump would say, is “cocked and loaded.”
However, what does that say about us? Not easy to say, is it? I tried.
Danny M. Francis
Watertown
Log In
