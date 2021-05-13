I have great reservations as to what is happening in our country and attacks on the results of 2020 election and the proliferation of lies, particularly by the Republican Party. The election was certified as fair by our former attorney general, the FBI, Homeland Security and by the loss of at least 60 court cases, including two Supreme Court cases thrown out.
Now the Republican Party, led by the lies of former President Donald Trump, continues its misinformation campaign saying the election was stolen and whitewashes Trump’s role in inciting the most dangerous domestic attack on our country since the Civil War. Now U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is gaining power in her party because she is willing to push this lie and minimize Trump’s role in the insurrection.
Prior to her recent power grab, Elise had said (in 2015) that lies disqualify people and had been a bipartisan figure who supported transgender rights and opposed the border wall. Now she has surrendered her independence in fealty to one man, Donald Trump. As a result, she has gained power by enabling his lies.
Even worse, she is supporting a recall of the 2020 election in Arizona, which is extraordinary as the recount will not change the results of the election but it strokes the ego of a hurt man. Most significantly, this recount is being conducted by a highly partisan organization, the Cyber Ninja, who are neither independent nor is the recount transparent.
This organization promotes the election lie and bizarre conspiracy theories like votes were sent to Arizona from the Far East. Unbelieavable, but it satisfies the weak ego of Trump.
To have nonpartisan recounts months after an election is a serious attack on democracy and only works to undercut faith in our democratic system. There are already death threats against the Arizona attorney general who has questioned it; lies foment violence.
What Stefanik and her party are doing is dangerous to the future of our democracy. When we sacrifice truth for a power grab and to devotion to one man, democracy suffers. When we have partisan, nontransparent recounts, democracy suffers.
We need two parties and healthy, honest debate. Honesty should still matter. Remember, Elise, Donald Trump is not loyal to you; he is loyal only to pushing his lies. If you disagree, you will go the wayside like Mike Pence and will be thrown out.
William Kimball
Watertown
