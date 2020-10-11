Trump’s taxes less than enlisted personnel

Enlisted men and women in our military forces earn a lot more than they did in my day, in the early 1970s. But they’re still not overpaid.
An E-2 Army private earns base pay of $1,943 per month (same as a Navy or Coast Guard seaman apprentice, Air Force airman or Marine Corps private first class). E-2s typically do many of the dirtiest and some of the most dangerous jobs our country needs doing.
For this, we pay them about $23,300 per year. If the young service member’s taxable income works out to somewhere around $17,000, the E-2’s federal tax bill will be somewhere near $1,800.
Now we learn this is more than double the amount of income tax that President Donald Trump paid in 2018! Think about it for a while. Does that seem fair?
Dave Whitman
Glens Falls
