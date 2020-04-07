Trump should take senible measures in crisis

It’s good that President Donald Trump is finally figuring out that facts matter and responding to the COVID-19 crisis in a rational way. This gives me hope for the future of his presidency.
The novel coronavirus pandemic is interesting because of the behavioral stages he went through, first denying it was a problem, then trying to blame others (former President Barack Obama, China). Eventually, as people in this country began to die, he realized that action had to be taken and he recommended social distancing and signed the first pieces of legislation to deal with the crisis.
It was the time lag between the onset of the crisis and its effects becoming unavoidable that allowed his initial missteps.
A similar situation exists with the climate crisis. We’ve known for decades that putting extra carbon dioxide (and methane) into the atmosphere will change the climate, but only recently have the effects become too severe to ignore (but he’s doing his best).
This is an opportune time for action. Oil prices are at their lowest level in 18 years, so a carbon tax now wouldn’t send fuel prices through the roof. The revenue will be needed to pay for the coronavirus bailouts.
While he’s at it, he could even raise taxes on transportation fuels to help pay to repair our crumbling roads and bridges. These kinds of projects could also help put America back to work once this health crisis is under control.
Will Siegfried
Potsdam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.