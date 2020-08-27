President Donald Trump’s incompetent handling of the COVID-19 threat, his denial of the pandemic’s severity, his blaming the Chinese for intentionally spreading the virus, his spreading false and dangerous “cures,” and his intentional denigrating of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have all sown confusion, denial and a world-class example of a failure to lead — 178,000-plus deaths and counting.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has hitched her political future to Trump. Neither she nor Trump wishes to address the allegations of Russian bounties for U.S. and Allied soldiers killed in Afghanistan. Trump says he never was “briefed”; Stefanik appears incapable of explaining her silence. With Fort Drum in her district, we all need an explanation, and another about the extraordinary deference that Trump and Stefanik pay to Vladimir Putin.
The 21st Congressional District awaits word from Stefanik on Trump’s removing 12,000-plus U.S. troops from Germany, further reducing our support of NATO and enhancing European vulnerability to Russian troublemaking, like their destabilization of Ukraine.
With the pandemic roaring out of control, communicating with Stefanik’s office is relegated to phone messages, promised to be returned, but which seldom are.
Enraged by New York’s Green Light Law, Trump instructed Homeland Security to end the Trusted Traveler program for New Yorkers, further congesting travelers in New York ports of entry and airports, and enhancing the spread of early cases of the novel coronavirus. Trump blamed Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the loss of this program, and that charge was parroted by Stefanik.
As pigs begin to fly, the Watertown Daily Times reported July 25 that “DHS admitted department officials lied to justify banning the state’s Trusted Travelers Program earlier this year.” Is there an apology?
Trump and Stefanik are damaging the north country and our world relationships. If they weren’t, Canada would be welcoming us. Canada is our No. 1 trading partner in the whole world, and we aren’t welcome. Vote for sanity and integrity for the 21st District. I encourage you to vote for Tedra Cobb. I plan to.
David Duff
Macomb
