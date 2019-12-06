Trump undermining our founding values

We all want a strong national defense, but what exactly does that look like? An easy way to measure would be the size of the defense budget. But there are other important things to consider.
Defense is not just about defending our land. Defense is also about maintaining alliances that help us be strong and secure in our overseas efforts. When the President impulsively upends longstanding US foreign policy, as he did with the Kurds in Syria, he weakens our national defense. The message to our allies: “You can’t trust us.”
Defense is also about defending our values. When the president repeatedly praises dictators from North Korea, China, Turkey and especially Russia, he undermines the values that our central to the founding of our nation. If we are not fighting to preserve freedom and democracy, what are we fighting for?
A strong defense is an intelligent defense. Smart decisions about where and how to use our forces are essential. Our military is supported by Intelligence and State Department activities. A President who rejects the findings of our Intelligence agencies about election interference by Russia and embraces conspiracy theories weakens our national defense. A State Department that is hollowed out and undermined for personal political gain weakens our national defense.
A strong defense also depends on upholding military institutions and discipline. When the President issues multiple war crime pardons contrary to the judgment of the Pentagon, as he did recently, he undermines the integrity of our military.
President Trump may push for more money for defense but at every turn his words and actions weaken the ability of our men and women in uniform to perform their duties safely and effectively. Our representative, Elise Stefanik, continues to stand by him as if she didn’t know any better. We need better representation than this.
Bill Doran
Broadalbin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.