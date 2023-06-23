All eligible voters are encouraged to vote June 27 in the primary for the Watertown City Council primary. I want to commend both candidates for mayor, Councilwomen Sarah Compo Pierce and Lisa Ruggerio, for conducting voter registration drives and making efforts to ensure voting is easier and more accessible.
The City Council election is particularly important as it is clear that Watertown within the next few years will face major challenges to balance its budget, and our “sweetheart deal” with National Grid will be over. It is expected that city hydropower will still bring in revenue, but it is unrealistic to believe this will be near the same level as it will be at the end of the deal.
For the City Council primary, we are fortunate to have several talented candidates. But two stick out for me.
I want to endorse Dr. Robert Kimball (no relation). I am not a close friend of Dr. Kimball’s but know him professionally (as a patient) and personally, plus I have observed him speak at numerous City Council meetings. Besides his high intelligence, he is thoughtful, willing to learn and express independent thoughts but also work as a team player and is fiscally conservative.
He is open to facing the challenges of the future as the city balances providing for the infrastructure needs, tries to make the city a welcome spot for residents and visitors, and incorporates environmentally sound policies as Watertown becomes a Climate Smart community, which the City Council passed a few weeks ago.
I also am endorsing T.J. Babcock. I have only met him once but also talked to several people I highly respect about him. Besides being fiscally conservative and focusing on infrastructure needs, he is open to embracing Watertown someday being a city that produces as much energy as it uses — a sustainable city.
As a Hood food employee, he has excellent knowledge of green energy and what is involved in businesses transitioning to producing as much energy as they use. He can be a team player and a leader at the same time plus a problem-solver.
I am generally not a negative campaigner. But in this one instance, I must speak out. I am opposed to the re-election of Patrick Hickey.
It is not just because I disagree with his votes on two major spending projects: the third pool and the golf course. It is because both deals were not conducted on a highly professional way. With major real estate purchases, the buyer — especially, in this case, when the city was the only possible bidder — must be willing to walk away while negotiating.
Plus, there was no excuse for not having a thorough inspection conducted on the golf club property before the sale so that the expensive electrical repairs were not made last fall — paid for by the seller, not the city. Also, in his 18 months on the council, Patrick appears to be more of a follower: He seems to look toward Councilman Cliff Olney as to what to say or vote rather than be a leader.
Also, he has not been responsive to the city residents. In his time on the council, I have sent all council members emails roughly monthly with suggestions — some of which have or will be implemented. All council members but one has responded to them.
Patrick has responded to none of them. Does he even read them? I do not know. He just does not seem to have the leadership or problem-solving skills to lead the city through the challenges of the next several years.
