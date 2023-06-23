All eligible voters are encouraged to vote June 27 in the primary for the Watertown City Council primary. I want to commend both candidates for mayor, Councilwomen Sarah Compo Pierce and Lisa Ruggerio, for conducting voter registration drives and making efforts to ensure voting is easier and more accessible.

The City Council election is particularly important as it is clear that Watertown within the next few years will face major challenges to balance its budget, and our “sweetheart deal” with National Grid will be over. It is expected that city hydropower will still bring in revenue, but it is unrealistic to believe this will be near the same level as it will be at the end of the deal.

