U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce should be embarrassing for her.
The “U.S. Chamber” is not connected to our local chambers, which do good work. The “U.S. Chamber” is the largest lobbying group for big corporations including oil companies and pharmaceuticals intent on undermining our health care and polluting our air and water.
This only highlights our need to change horses in this congressional district. Thank you.
Tom Van de Water
Colton
