On behalf of the residents, administration and staff of United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton, I would like to express our deepest gratitude for the very many acts of kindness received this holiday season.
Special thanks to KPH Administration employees for their generosity. The Giving Tree Committee; Brian Scott who chose our facility to be the recipient; the Holiday Party Committee; and Sue Rubin, who did an expert job of shopping. We would also like to thank Kinney Drugs Stores 16, 17 and 91 for the Santa for Seniors Program as well as members of the community who made blankets, cookies, caroled and shared cheer to the residents of United Helpers Canton.
Best wishes to all for a healthy and prosperous New Year!
Dawn Kimble
Canton
The writer is activities director for United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton.
