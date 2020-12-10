United States has never been so terribly led

If a military leader of any rank cost a quarter of a million American lives because of incompetence, he would be court martialed! President Donald Trump, the military’s commander in chief, is being busted back to a private citizen in a couple of months because of his term being canceled.
Should he be charged while he is still leader of the military or charged in 60 days after his dismissal by the civil courts that already have three felonies of fraud waiting for him when he is dismissed? Never has the United States been so terribly led! But if you look at reality from Vladimir Putin’s view point, it all is just what he wanted and makes perfect sense.
This commander in chief is not done screwing up this country yet either. If some of these politician don’t stop repeating Russian talking points, they have to be shown the door.
The validity and legality of the Republican Party as a whole is coming into question. We need election reform to protects us from these king wannabees and their minions.
Good luck. Over and out!
Edward L. Barlow
Clayton
