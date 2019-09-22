United Way of NNY helps out food pantries

An open letter to the United Way staff and volunteers:
There are not enough ways to say thank you for what you do for our local food pantries. Year after year, your food drive restocks our pantry and many others with essential items.
Pantries operate solely on grants and donations. About the time our grants have run out, we receive a full truck of nutritious food that helps us get through the winter months when we have few donations.
The greater Watertown community needs to know the impact this event has on about 20 pantries in our area, both small and large. We are grateful each year for those who contribute to the food drive, work all year collecting donations and volunteer to distribute them.
It is hard work, and it is done with open hearts. As I said, there are not enough ways to thank you.
See the pictures from the event on our Facebook page: Cape Vincent Food Pantry
Rebecca Dowling
Cape Vincent
The writer is president/executive director of the Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry Inc.
