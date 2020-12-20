Update on Pierrepont Veterans Monument

Due to the bricks of our military service personnel not adhering to the Pierrepont Veterans Monument, our committee has sought out ways to keep the bricks on permanently. Many different ideas have been suggested and researched. The best solution to date has come from the bricklayers union: for the brick to all be removed, cleaned and reset with a different mix than first used.
Working with members of the union, we would supply all materials and they would provide the skilled labor. They had only one request of condition to move forward: put a roof over it.
This was in the fall of 2019. Since then, we’ve been back and forth with the town of Pierrepont on a building permit. After that was resolved, we worked on drawings, dimensions, etc. Now too late for work this year, we’ve received word that the roof would obstruct the view of the museum, so the Pierrepont Town Board has decided no roof.
The town really doesn’t have room for the monument to have a roof with its limited space, but to make this last we need a roof. The Pierrepont Veterans Monument is a private, nonprofit organization.
There’s no taxpayer money involved. All money has been donation only.
There are around 200 names with more to go on the wall of honor. By spring, there will be more than 300 names; this is due to research, dedication and endless hours by our secretary and town historian, Barb Daniels.
People can still buy bricks for those who have been in service to our country and honorably discharged. Until we know we’re doing this right, we will hold off adding new bricks.
We would like to thank the Town Board for its careful consideration on our projects that have been brought before it since we started in 2014.
Tom Latimer
Canton
The writer is president of the Pierrepont Veterans Monument Committee.
