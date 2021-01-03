US divorcing itself from Trump presidency

The Trump presidency is over. Like a divorce waiting for the judge to sign the papers, it is the end of the road.
Now we need to make a decision. Are we going to fight about the past or focus our energy on the future?
In my opinion, Donald Trump was a terrible president. You may disagree, but at this point the fight is over.
It ended at the ballot box; the people have spoken. We will have a new president.
Heading into 2021, the nation is facing a steep uphill climb. Joe Biden has been left with a mess to clean up. First and foremost, he is tasked with battling the novel coronavirus pandemic and all the resulting economic and social issues it has created.
I believe that progress can and will be made. So much can happen when there is an actual desire to find solutions.
Additionally, we should not be alone in fighting what are global problems. Our longtime alliances must be restored. We need to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.
The dictators of the world do not represent American values. It is time for the United States to make that clear.
There were 52 unfilled U.S. ambassadorships as of April 2019. That will change. Those positions will be filled.
Once again, we will have embassies in key locations with experienced diplomats representing our national interests. After four years of political cronyism, we are getting a government whose appointees are experienced and expert in their fields.
It won’t be easy. Trump will cause as much chaos as possible in his final days and, perhaps, beyond. He’s already done more damage than we even know.
However, when someone wants to engage in a debate over whether Trump was abused or Trump really won the election, they won’t get a response from me. The divorce papers have been signed.
I want to save my energy for the future. It is time to move on.
Skye Opel
Star Lake
