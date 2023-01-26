US House finally has conservative agenda

We must now make it work. The 20 U.S. House representatives who influenced Kevin McCarthy need to be congratulated. Thank you.
Again, the news media questioned the motive for 15 voting shows. The implication is the GOP is acting irresponsibly.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 1:07 am
But you did it, got Kevin McCarthy to think conservative. I frequently write the GOP saying there are too many RINOs in the GOP, and Kevin was one of them.
The real test will be to get the nation’s budget and spending under control. There have been too many RINOs caving, and the debt goes on.
I have been reluctant to donate money to the GOP because I do not trust them. I donate to legislators wirh whom I feel comfortable.
Paul Ryan is one of them I do not trust. Elise Stefanik was a supporter of Paul many years back. Those of us who got her elected had second thoughts back then.
We now have a renewed enthusiasm. I’m confident it is the conservative agenda that is influencing the United States.
People are frustrated with what is happening with the FBI, CIA, Department of Justice, etc., and the voting process. We need leaders in government so we can lead. If Elise can change, there is hope for other legislators.
I can’t afford donations to all 20. But my letter, I’m confident, will be encouragement.
I have Kevin’s speech from Jan. 7. I will condense it down to bullet items. I will send it to Congress as a reminder when they fall off the train.
Charles B. Kingsley
Three Mile Bay
