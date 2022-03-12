We are facing the most significant international crisis since 9/11 as Russia chose to attack Ukraine brutally with no provocation. Only the evil intentions of one man — Vladimir Putin — has chosen this course.
Sad, disgusting that former President Donald Trump praised this evil man, calling him smart and a peacekeeper. Tell that to the parents of children brutally killed by Putin’s soldiers!
Sad that a man so many people choose to watch on television (Tucker Carlson) was praising Putin as well. My late father, a lifetime Republican, would be appalled at Trump and Carlson.
Some say President Joe Biden is weak; I disagree. Give me this leader any day who can unite the other 29 NATO countries so successfully. There is a 100% agreement in the NATO countries. And even Germany is increasing its defense spending and sending weapons to Ukraine. It is not a coincidence that Biden had met with the German leader right before German bravely stepped to the plate.
Praise the leadership of the Ukraine government, especially its president and its brave people who are fighting a much stronger enemy. Praise the U.S. companies, sports teams, music performers, etc., who had said no to working in Russia!
We cannot underscore how united the free world has been, and I give lots of praise to Biden who has helped unite the free world against tyranny. NATO has been the most successful anti-Soviet effort after World War II and has had the support of presidents of both parties until Trump berated it and subsequently praised Putin.
Now there are tremendous challenges as we transition to renewal energy. Fortunately, the north country can be a leader in this area as Convalt Energy, which is building a local plant to produce solar panels, is leading the way in renewal energy projects.
This transition is a challenge — but the good news is we lead the world in expecting liquid natural gas. We will need to do more to help the free world transition away from dependence on Russian gas, but supporting renewal energy projects such as that spearheaded by Convalt energy will help.
We have just seen what “the Soviet way” is — brutal, no free press, no free elections. Keep NATO strong so the Russian system will not expand.
Please support humanitarian relief if you can.
William Kimball
Watertown
