US must address Russian threat on Ukraine

Ukraine is an important partner for the United States and has made important strides in recent years to address corruption in the judiciary, promote economic reform and build relations with the United States, the European Union and other like-minded democratic partners.
As the situation on the ground in Ukraine appears to be taking a turn for the worse, Congress and the Biden administration must send a strong bipartisan message that the United States will not tolerate a Russian invasion of a democratically elected country and important U.S. partner in the 21st century.
Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine are in line with the old Soviet playbook of exaggerating threats, making unrealistic demands, issuing ultimatums and making no concessions. It’s the ultimate distraction from a country beset by rising poverty and declining living standards while the governing kleptocracy hoards the country’s wealth in offshore bank accounts and European estates.
Congress and the administration need to move swiftly to ensure Ukraine has the necessary tools, including lethal weapons and intelligence sharing, to fight Russia’s aggression and that any sanctions have a deleterious effect on the entire Russian economy. Such measures should include freezing Russian government and private sector assets, increasing tariffs on Russia’s leading exports to the United States and cutting off Russian access to SWIFT (intermediary and executor of international banking transactions), among other targeted measures.
Daniel Matthews
Arlington, Va.
The writer is a former Massena resident.
