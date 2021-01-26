US not perfect, but it’s best world has to offer

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”
At 11 years of age, I heard a young, vibrant young man speak those words to his countrymen.
Soon afterward, classmates and acquaintances answered the call of their country to fight in Vietnam as young men and women had done before them. My dad and his brothers went to Europe in World War II, and since that time my nephews have served in the Middle East with the U.S. Army National Guard.
It is now time for each civilian to answer that call and work to unite our country to recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic, the economic and personal damage it has caused, and the divisiveness caused by the recent election. No matter your race, sex or religious beliefs, we are all Americans and for the most part we are all immigrants.
My relatives came to America from Europe and from Canada with the hope for a future for themselves and the generations to follow. This is America — open to all willing to work hard and believe in a democratic nation.
No, we’re not perfect. But we are the best the world has to offer.
We must now heal from recent events and again lead the world forward as we have for centuries. We must make our forebears proud of us!
I challenge you to look in the mirror and vow to do better. I will end as I began: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”
Karen Cunningham
Ogdensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.