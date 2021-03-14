Use stimulus funds to open all three pools

If Watertown is receiving $23 million from Congress passing the COVID-19 relief plan, then for the health and well-being of our neighborhood families it is the responsibility of the city to provide three pools for our communities. To sustain lifelong amenities such as this promotes positive activities instead of children hanging out on the streets or in our beautiful little parks and leaving litter as well as destroying our beautiful trees in the area.
As we saw last summer, there is nothing for them to do. Open the pools; open the playgrounds; provide once again the wonderful recreation program we had. Walk the walk.
Go around and see what is going on in the communities. You can’t just say you have lived there or have been here before.
It has changed. Tell us, what exactly do we have in the neighborhoods to be proud of?
Debbie Dermady
Watertown
