Use this time to write letters to loved ones

Take time to write a letter to a loved one. I used to write letters a lot but have not done it much. It is easier to call, text, etc.
During this time of COVID-19, my granddaughter, who is 11, wrote me a letter and mailed it to me. I speak with her mom every day and to the children at least once a week. I had forgotten how special a letter was, something you can hang onto and reread whenever you want — a special connection and no delete button.
I have letters my husband and I wrote to each other when were dating, letters from my mother, mother-in-law, sister and our children when they were away at college. They are very special now, not only to reread but to feel a connection to our parents who have since passed away.
Members of this generation are missing out on a very special means of communication. They can get immediate responses by texting, using FaceTime, etc., and then hit the delete button. There is something special about waiting for a letter.
Try it! Take time to write a letter to those special people in your life. It means more than you think.
Charlotte Atkinson
Harrisville
