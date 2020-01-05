VA should let individuals choose to smoke

I am writing to bring light to an issue I have with a certain policy at hospitals run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Being a veteran and serving my country, I am frustrated to see that the VA has limited outdoor smoking on the patio.
Many veterans have given their lives in support of individual freedom. If they are already in a designated smoking area, it should be the choice of the individual of when they want to smoke.
Mitchell Smith
Phoenix
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.