Veterans given the welcome they deserve

On Sept. 24, hundreds of family members, friends and community supporters enthusiastically lined the hallways of Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport, cheering and applauding the heroes in their midst: 78 veterans returning from Washington, D.C. on Honor Flight Syracuse’s Mission No. 17. It was a chance to say thank you to the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces at the height of World War II as well as the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Mission No. 17 marked the 10th anniversary of Honor Flight Syracuse. And today, our organization would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the communities we serve for their ongoing support. Since its inaugural flight in October 2012, Honor Flight Syracuse has flown 1,233 veterans from Central and Northern New York and the Mohawk Valley to Washington, D.C., at no cost to them, to visit the monuments honoring their service and sacrifice to our nation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.