The Parishville AMVETS Post 265 Golf Tournament held June 4 was once again a total success and featured a full field of teams. Many sponsors came together to help make our tournament a fun-filled day for all the players.
A huge thank you to Bob and Tami Morrill of BTB Pool Installation & Service who really got the sponsorship ball rolling for us as well as Blevins Motors, Blevins Seaway Motors, Blevins RV & Marine, Nathan Wray Bookkeeping and Tax Preparation, 315 Armory, Corning Glassworks, Hometown Market & Deli, Larry Page, Deer Valley Trails, Tri-Town IGA, Potsdam IGA, SeaComm Federal Credit Union and the Lounge Tavern.
Also special thanks to Fred Wilhelm for expertly running our putting contest and to our annual chefs, Milton Degraw and Richard Wickwire. The food was great!
As always, the pro shop, golf course and restaurant staff under the direction of pro Brian Fairchild and manager Jamie Steinrotter went way out of their way to accommodate us in every way. And a heartfelt thank you to all the players for supporting the Frank Cyrus AMVETS Post 265.
Cori Wilhelm
Potsdam
The writer submitted this letter on behalf of the Parishville Sons of AMVETS Squadron 265.
