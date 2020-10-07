Hammond shares our north country values

We, the undersigned armed services veterans from a variety of backgrounds and political persuasions, come together to express our grave concern to our fellow residents of the 21st Congressional District.

This election is at its core not about liberal vs. conservative. It should not be considered a Republican vs. Democrat issue.

It is in fact about the need to remove total incompetence from power, total incompetence made even more dangerous by a supreme fixation on himself. Our country cannot survive another four years of division purposely driven by the lies, fear and hatred offered by President Donald Trump.

Our country needs to begin what will be a lengthy process of reunifying after four years of divide and conquer strategies. Donald Trump cannot and will not follow this path because the source of his power is in fact the deep polarization he has created.

We need a unifying force, and Joe Biden and Tedra Cobb offer the only opportunity to get our nation back on track. Please join us in our vote for them.

Bill Arps (Army veteran)

Star Lake

Herb Bullock (Army veteran)

Canton

John Casserly (Marine veteran)

Canton

Nellie Coakley (Army veteran)

Canton

Tom Coakley (Army veteran)

Canton

Mike Derrick (Army veteran)

Peru

Jackson Francisco (Navy Seabees veteran)

Potsdam

Phil Jackson (Navy veteran)

Elizabethtown

Rob Jewett (Army veteran)

Potsdam

John Lancaster (Marine veteran)

Potsdam

Pat Luppens (Navy ETCS veteran)

Potsdam

Forrest Studebaker (Navy veteran)

Plattsburgh

Michelle Tolosky (Air Force veteran)

Chazy

Newman Tryon (Air Force veteran)

Elizabethtown

Roland Van Deusen (Navy veteran)

Clayton

