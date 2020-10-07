We, the undersigned armed services veterans from a variety of backgrounds and political persuasions, come together to express our grave concern to our fellow residents of the 21st Congressional District.
This election is at its core not about liberal vs. conservative. It should not be considered a Republican vs. Democrat issue.
It is in fact about the need to remove total incompetence from power, total incompetence made even more dangerous by a supreme fixation on himself. Our country cannot survive another four years of division purposely driven by the lies, fear and hatred offered by President Donald Trump.
Our country needs to begin what will be a lengthy process of reunifying after four years of divide and conquer strategies. Donald Trump cannot and will not follow this path because the source of his power is in fact the deep polarization he has created.
We need a unifying force, and Joe Biden and Tedra Cobb offer the only opportunity to get our nation back on track. Please join us in our vote for them.
Bill Arps (Army veteran)
Star Lake
Herb Bullock (Army veteran)
Canton
John Casserly (Marine veteran)
Canton
Nellie Coakley (Army veteran)
Canton
Tom Coakley (Army veteran)
Canton
Mike Derrick (Army veteran)
Peru
Jackson Francisco (Navy Seabees veteran)
Potsdam
Phil Jackson (Navy veteran)
Elizabethtown
Rob Jewett (Army veteran)
Potsdam
John Lancaster (Marine veteran)
Potsdam
Pat Luppens (Navy ETCS veteran)
Potsdam
Forrest Studebaker (Navy veteran)
Plattsburgh
Michelle Tolosky (Air Force veteran)
Chazy
Newman Tryon (Air Force veteran)
Elizabethtown
Roland Van Deusen (Navy veteran)
Clayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.