Vets appreciate care by Syracuse VA staffers

Veterans such as myself have been receiving adequate care even during pandemic at the Syracuse Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Staff members are competent and dedicated with compassion and gratitude. The respect is evident among veterans.
It’s understandable that some feel slighted for some reason. Last December, a medical diagnosis was addressed without delay to resolve an issue
Staffers never slowed; they are always attentive. The VA system has its problems like other medical facilities but it strives for improvements. Combat wounded Vietnam veterans with compensation appreciate the professional care.
Wayne R. Gibbs
Ellisburg
