Kyle Ramey, the artistic director for the Trinity Concert Series, offered a spectacular concert Oct. 23 featuring the Vienna Boys Choir at Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown. These young voices created an ethereal sound that floated throughout the sanctuary.
Their conductor was a most accomplished pianist and had a wonderful rapport with the boys. For them to sing all the music from memory in many different languages was truly amazing to watch and to hear.
The musical selections were varied and a delight to watch with some fun choreography added occasionally. What a joy to see the sanctuary and balcony filled to capacity with a most appreciative audience.
Hats off to Kendra Virkler, the high school choral director at Beaver River Central School! She took the extra time to coordinate a busload of her singers to attend this amazing concert.
What an opportunity she offered her students who attended free, which is the Trinity Concert Series policy for all students. It was a joy to see so many young people attend and to enjoy the experience!
If you have never attended a Trinity Concert Series event, take advantage of this excellent community cultural opportunity. Please visit www.trinityconcert.org.
Lynn Morgan
Carthage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.