Village should offer residents some leeway

To Massena Mayor Gregory Paquin:
Thank you for the acknowledgement and understanding that “we had a terrible winter in terms of ice and tree damage.” Also thanks for the “gentle reminder” of the village codes detailing the requirements and constraints for proper preparation of such for collection and removal by taxpayer-funded village work crews.
However, have you actually driven about to gauge the totality of the damage caused this winter by multiple icings and high winds? In my opinion, the impact qualifies as a “special event, impacting a number of properties.”
I have had more than 8 cubic yards of tree debris find its way onto my property from neighboring trees that don’t even have their roots entrenched on my side of the demarked property line. I am doing my best to cut up and deposit this debris for collection within the parameters cited, spreading out over weeks — small piles as not to run afoul of the code.
So, a little leeway here! If you think “some people” are taking advantage of the rules and depositing “forests” for collection, please address those property owners appropriately on a one-to-one basis. It’s inappropriate to infer that most of us abiding by the rules may lose this taxpayer-funded service!
And while I appreciate all the “self-help” opportunities for spring clean-up that you repeatedly remind us are available, it would be nice if you could find a way to assist those of us who are old, physically limited and/or lack the equipment and transport resources needed to take advantage of these self-help venues. It’s disheartening that a taxpayer-funded entity is essentially evolving into a Walmart self-checkout counter!
The village has quality and appropriate taxpayer-funded equipment and resources to address the needs of those taxpayers. It also has the ways and means to address those “some people” who run afoul of the rules in a more personable manner.
