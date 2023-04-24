Volunteers behind success of Girl Scouting

Saturday was designated as National Girl Scout Leader’s Day. Girl Scout volunteer leaders have been positively impacting girls’ lives since the beginning of Girl Scouting in 1912 when Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Scout Troop in Savannah, Georgia.

These leaders are often mentors for girls as they approach womanhood. They provide a foundation of confidence, experience, respect and courage that stays with a young woman throughout her lifetime. Girl Scout volunteers have been going strong to see that the girls stay safe and still can experience activities, events, and badge work to keep them involved with the Girl Scout program.

