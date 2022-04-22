Volunteers behind success of Girl Scouting

April 22 is designated as National Girl Scout Leaders Day. Girl Scout volunteer leaders have been positively impacting girl’s lives since the beginning of Girl Scouting in 1912 when Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Scout troop in Savannah, Ga.
These leaders are often mentors for girls as they approach womanhood. They provide a foundation of confidence, experience, respect and courage that stays with a young woman throughout her lifetime. Girl Scout volunteers have been going strong to see that the girls stay safe and still can experience activities, events and badge work to keep them involved with the Girl Scout program.
Here in St. Lawrence County, we are but a small part of the larger picture of Girl Scouting. Our area known as Raquette Valley Service Unit is a part of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, which consist of 26 counties.
As a result of these adult volunteers in our area giving of their time, talent and support, the Girl Scout program is being made available to 100 girls ages 5 to 17 in the Raquette Valley Girl Scout Neighborhood. This takes in five area school districts: Colton-Pierrepont, Parishville-Hopkinton, Madrid-Waddington, Norwood-Norfolk and Potsdam.
A special thank you to the following people who are making it possible for the Girl Scout activities happening as part of the Raquette Valley Neighborhood: Katrina Bailey, Marilyn Paradis, Katie LaShomb, Tonya Fisher, Stacie Cole, Leslie Gray, Sue Scott, Nicole LaFave, Julianne Doyle, Carolyn Zanta, Jamie Fairchild, Sara Schulz, Samantha Ibey, Sue Donahue, Amanda Jones, Heather Tyo, Ellen MacMaster, Jill Taylor, Jessica Foster, Amanda Felt, Marijo Haggett and all the other troop committee members and parent volunteers who also assist with the troops.
The Girl Scout organization is a worldwide group. For these girls to able to take advantage of the Girl Scout program opportunities and in fulfilling the Girl Scout mission — that girls lead with courage, confidence and character — is a definite plus to their future. Girl Scout program makes it possible for girls to build character and skills for success in the real world. Again, thank you adult volunteers for all your help.
Because of you, she makes a promise and keeps it.
Because of you, she learns a law and lives it.
Because of you, she goes into the world and changes it.
Because of you, the Girl Scout volunteer!
If you happen to see any of these people, please express a “Thank you” for all their dedication in helping to make Girl Scouting available to the girls in our area.
Also, we would like to take time to thank all the parents/guardians who support the Girl Scout troops in our area and allow their daughters to participate in the program and the different communities who allow the troops to hold their meetings at various locations and for their support. Anyone needing more information regarding the Girl Scout program or interested in volunteering should call is 800-943-4414 or check out the gsnypenn.org website.
Happy National Leaders Day!
Marcia Oney
Chase Mills
The writer is chairwoman of the Raquette Valley Service Unit.
