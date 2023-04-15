Volunteers drove 5.5 million miles in 2022

During National Volunteer Appreciation Week — Sunday, April 16, through Saturday, April 22 — we at the Volunteer Transportation Center would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the amazing volunteers who literally drive our mission.

As many of your readers are aware, our organization has been in existence for more than 30 years and, in that time, has been served well by countless volunteers. These volunteers spend hours upon hours each week ensuring Northern New York residents get where they need to be when facing seemingly insurmountable transportation barriers. Our volunteers use their own vehicles to take folks to medical, dental and mental health appointments as well as cancer treatment and renal dialysis.

