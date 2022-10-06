Volunteers move thrift shop to its new site

Thanks to an army of 30 volunteers, the Best Friends Thrift Shop was moved to 6616 St. Hwy 56 in Potsdam between the Snell Office Complex and Stickney’s Auto Care.

Many thanks are in order to those who facilitated the move and to those who renovated the old Patterson/Parts Plus Auto parts store, which the Potsdam Humane Society purchased in May.

