Volunteers move thrift shop to its new site

Thanks to an army of 30 volunteers, the Best Friends Thrift Shop was moved to 6616 St. Hwy 56 in Potsdam between the Snell Office Complex and Stickney’s Auto Care.
Many thanks are in order to those who facilitated the move and to those who renovated the old Patterson/Parts Plus Auto parts store, which the Potsdam Humane Society purchased in May.
Hundreds of hours of volunteer labor changed the old “auto parts place” into a bright new space with energy efficient new lighting and a beautiful new floor, ceiling, walls and windows.
The sparking light gray floor and lighting seem to be getting the most immediate attention.
Hours and hours of labor were donated by Robla’s Carpet Care of Waddington. The finished product is awesome, and their talents and generosity are so appreciated.
The electrical, including all new efficient LED lighting, was masterfully done by Watson Electric of Norwood.
A huge share of that cost was donated by Robert Watson in memory of his wife, Ann.
Such a great gift to the animals and community.
The mastermind of the entire project was Tracy Adle, a quiet, behind the scenes Potsdam native and businesswoman who put in countless hours and lots of her personal cash to make this new store beautiful, bright and clean.
Without Tracy taking the lead, PHS would still be struggling with renovations rather than being open for business taking in the needed funds to help support the animal shelter on 17 Madrid Ave.
Donna Bonno, PHS board member, orchestrated the move from Raymond Street — with several trucks and trailers in a row — which was, in itself, just short of a miracle.
The move was smooth with lots of muscle and patience!
Thanks to Scott Bonno, Matt Merria, St. Lawrence County Deputy Sheriff K9 Officer Matt Anable, Jason Adle, Matthew Manes, Deanna Page, Randy Page, Ricky Page, Jeff Bonno, Connie Cockayne, Joshua Cockayne, Memphis Cockayne, Henry Sieg, Henry Sieg Jr., Susan Wing, Christina Cook, Theresa Fleming, Mitch McCarger, Roger S. and Jason Adle.
Many of the regular weekly volunteers from the store pitched in as well.
Thanks to Nancy Kingsley and grandson Ruta Ozols, Tom Meade, Leslie Markum, Judy Gregg, Pete Popiel, Ramitha Pilay, Llona Wilhelm, Gen Fuller and many friends and relatives who helped out!
Too many to mention, but each and every person is very much appreciated.
Thanks also to Subway of Potsdam, which provided lunch for 30 hungry workers so the movers didn’t miss a beat in getting the store moved — in just one day!
The new Best Friends Thrift Shop is open for business from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The new phone number 680-333-0441.
Everyone at the Potsdam Humane Society thanks the community for making the thrift shop a great success, contributing thousands of dollars each year to the operation of the Potsdam Animal Shelter at 17 Madrid Ave. in Potsdam.
We couldn’t do it without you!
The writer is vice president of the Potsdam Humane Society.
