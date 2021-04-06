Volunteers serve Northern New York well

During National Volunteer Week — Sunday, April 18, through Saturday, April 24 — it seems only fitting to thank the volunteers who are the backbone of the Volunteer Transportation Center Inc.
For more than 30 years, the Northern New York community has been served well by a core group of more than 250 volunteers who spend hours upon hours each week ensuring our neighbors get where they need to be. Our volunteers use their own vehicles to take folks to medical, dental and mental health appointments as well as for cancer treatment and renal dialysis. In 2020, this added up to more than 200,000 volunteer hours across Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties; Western New York; the Southern Tier; and New Hampshire, driving more than 4.5 million miles.
It has been said the size of a volunteer’s heart is measured by the level of commitment they make to the community they serve. During this week of recognition, we — the staff, boards of directors and clients served — cannot express our thanks loud enough for the good work volunteers do each and every day to serve the NNY community.
Please join us in applauding all volunteers working to keep the people of Northern New York healthy.
Sam Purington
Watertown
The writer is executive director of the Volunteer Transportation Center in Watertown.
