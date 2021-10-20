Soon it will be time again to cast ballots and vote for people to run our Watertown City Council. Running for City Council means having a sound voice for the people each city individual elects.
Three of the candidates we endorse for Watertown City Council are Patrick Hickey, Clifford Olney and Lisa L’Huillier Ruggiero. When we take a look at these individuals running for City Council, we see community-oriented people who listen strongly to what their constituents needs and wants are. They spend time in person and on the phone discussing many concerns for many hours. They “walk the walk.”
Patrick Hickey, Clifford Olney and Lisa L’Huillier Ruggiero have already proven by their actions in the past what they have done and what they continue doing. The experience they bring with them is invaluable. They offer transparency today in a world full of last minute agendas, only to be voted on shortly thereafter. Through City Council meetings, being activists for three Watertown neighborhood pools and volunteering for a strong Watertown Neighborhood Watch Program, we can personally attest to the fact these three candidates demonstrate such.
Patrick, Clifford and Lisa have listened to our concerns about keeping our city full of opportunities for today’s families and helping our neighborhood people feel safe and protected. They care about the future of opportunities for our future generations, too.
They listen to you and together will foster unity on the City Council. We hope you do your own research pertaining to each candidate and see what you think. In doing so, consider voting for Patrick Hickey, Clifford Olney and Lisa L’Huillier Ruggiero. Above all, please don’t forget how important it is to vote.
Debbie and Bill Dermady
Watertown
