I haven’t cried in years, but I cried today — alone in my living room. The latest report was that he entered a single classroom, closed the door. Nineteen little children and one teacher were methodically shot. None survived.
Think about the implications of that: How could every shot be fatal? Only if the bullets were so powerful that the head or chest exploded on contact.
Perhaps they were the “tumbling” kind that ripped out a 6-inch hole. Yes, it would be tough to survive that. What did the other children do, how did they feel as they saw their classmates, their friends, their beloved teacher explode and fall? Did they scramble frantically to escape, did they call for their Mommy or Daddy to save them? Did they plead with their tormentor? Think of the time frame, even with an automatic weapon, making 20 “kill” shots takes time. They didn’t die all at the same time, one child had to be the last one. Was he or she numb by that time? Did she look up into the eyes of her killer and gratefully accept her own death as life beyond that moment was just too horrible to contemplate.
The parents of these children do not want our “prayers.” They want us to STOP the carnage. We are the only “civilized” country in the world where these massacres happen on a regular basis.
The founding fathers never imagined this, they would be appalled that “their words” would in fact, be interpreted to enable the continuation of this horror. How did we get to the place where free speech has limits but gun ownership and use does not.
Pray if you need to, but even more important is vote for candidates who are willing to work together to create sensible, responsible laws that will actually work. We need only look to the rest of the civilized world to see what laws work and what do not. Just as free speech has limits, so does gun ownership and use have limits. Vote for candidates who support responsible gun laws at all levels of government.
Judith A. Christley
Sackets Harbor
