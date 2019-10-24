I urge your readers to vote for James T. Phillips in the upcoming election for Morristown town justice.
Jim has been a personal friend, mentor and father figure of mine for most of my life. He is kind, generous and, most importantly, fair. It’s those qualities that have helped him maintain the bench in our beloved town for more than three decades.
It’s no secret he has ruffled some feathers over the years, but no one in his position could possibly mete out effective justice without doing so. He has a keen sense of right and wrong and knows the law. It’s his moral compass, his caring for our community and his family’s deep roots here that bolster his effectiveness.
That he is a good man, a successful businessman and an active contributor to our community play no part in whether he should continue his role on the bench. His demonstrable integrity, however, does. Please cast your ballot for Jim next month so we may continue to uphold the law in the best way possible in our town.
Elizabeth Lyons
Morristown
