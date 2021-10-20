Please vote Mary Ann Ashley for Canton town supervisor, and Martha Foley-Smith, Dave Nelson and Jim Smith for Canton Town Board. As elected officials, they will work for the people and make decisions that are in the best interests of the entire community.
Over the past four years, the Town Board has worked as a dedicated team to meet all the challenges presented to them with the goal of moving the town of Canton forward. They transformed the office and town governance by working diligently with the state comptroller’s office audit.
As town supervisor, Mary Ann’s priority has been to create a multi-year financial plan that is sustainable and has allowed for across the board investments in town departments. This kind of investment is foundational and essential for meeting the future needs of all the citizens of Canton.
In addition, both past and current board members overcame the many financial challenges that the pandemic presented to them without any loss of jobs or benefits to town employees. This board has been visionary, progressive, transparent and fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ monies. Their energy and dedication to public service is impressive and must be continued.
Please join me in voting Row A on your election ballot.
Suzanne Raffel Jenseth
Canton
