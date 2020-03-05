Vote for socialism if you’ve had it with liberty

Socialism is a great idea — for the elite rulers of socialist countries.
Socialism is another spelling for suicide for the people seeking its installation in America.
The fact that socialism is such a disaster is exactly why the would-be socialist dictators of today in America promise the heavens to dupable supporters.
That’s why U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and company are pushing it.
Socialism is a shortcut to tyranny.
Again, that is why anti-liberty politicians push it.
Some politicians today truly believe that most of our education system has succeeded in dumbing down the young to the point where they will welcome and cheer their own demise upon the altar of big government socialist tyranny.
Socialism, Nazism, Marxism, communism and fascism are all branches of the same poisonous tree.
If you are sick of liberty and if you are sick of prosperity, stay tuned.
Your salvation may be on its way if Bernie and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez get their way in November.
The next election will give you your chance to make the USA into Venezuela, the latest failure of socialism.
William C. Lewis
Brasher Falls
