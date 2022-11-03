Vote for Webster for District 11 legislator

My name is Kelly Lustyik, and I’m vice president of Norwood-Norfolk-Raymondville Outreach. We run the Norwood Food Pantry, provide free school supplies and have a Christmas program that gives food to everyone and gifts to children.
I’m writing to provide my official endorsement for Glenn Webster, candidate for the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators from District 11. As Glenn’s friend for many years, I can attest to his skills and character.
Glenn is very community minded and has worked hard over the years to provide for the community as much as possible. During the beginning of the recent pandemic, he called and said he had three pallets of food the he bought and asked with help to distribute them. We worked together and distributed them to many households in the community.
He is always willing to help the local community with any projects or activities going on. Glenn is very concerned with the everyday life of people in our region.
Glenn will make a very good county legislator, working hard for what is best for the people of our county.
