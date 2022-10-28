Vote in candidates who uphold democracy

Nov. 8, Election Day, will be a tipping point for American democracy. We voters will be motivated by any one of many controversies that divide us: inflation, abortion, immigration, guns, climate, racism, blind party loyalty, election conspiracies, etc. — but it is democracy itself that is truly at stake.
All the freedoms we take for granted are exactly what makes it possible for us to manage all those divisive and controversial differences peacefully, but we are in real danger of blindly voting them away. Whether one makes the effort to vote or not, Nov. 8 is about our confidence in this imperfect democracy to challenge abuse of power, to strive for equity. All these freedoms are in jeopardy if we vote for candidates who have demonstrated contempt for the rule of law, voting rights or an election process envied by the world for its fairness.
Trust in these basic principles has been so intentionally hobbled in recent years that we avoid political discussions altogether. Into this poisoned political landscape have rushed candidates so eager to ride the coattails of a demagogue that they have given up any pretense of trying to bring constituents together.
Too many partisan incumbents now hypocritically condemn the integrity of the election process that seemed fair enough when they themselves were elected. How can such a predictably self-destructive path to authoritarianism be suddenly so close to becoming a reality in America?
Our downfall will be foolishly thinking it can’t happen here. Who would have imagined that, like some Third World country, we’d actually experience the spectacle of a violent mob attack on Congress? Who would have imagined that millions of fellow Americans would support this, perversely convinced that it was somehow patriotic?
If more conspiracy-touting candidates are elected to state and national offices, then we will have no one to blame but ourselves. But maybe there really is an exhausted majority who, no matter which party they belong to, will show up on Election Day and vote to preserve these freedoms that allow us to debate our differences.
In a post-World War II interview of German citizens, when asked how a once democratic country became such a barbaric cause of incalculable death and destruction, one survivor responded: “One small compromise led to another until it was too late or dangerous to say anything. For in the end, that was all that was required of us, that we do nothing.”
