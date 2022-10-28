Vote in candidates who uphold democracy

Nov. 8, Election Day, will be a tipping point for American democracy. We voters will be motivated by any one of many controversies that divide us: inflation, abortion, immigration, guns, climate, racism, blind party loyalty, election conspiracies, etc. — but it is democracy itself that is truly at stake.

All the freedoms we take for granted are exactly what makes it possible for us to manage all those divisive and controversial differences peacefully, but we are in real danger of blindly voting them away. Whether one makes the effort to vote or not, Nov. 8 is about our confidence in this imperfect democracy to challenge abuse of power, to strive for equity. All these freedoms are in jeopardy if we vote for candidates who have demonstrated contempt for the rule of law, voting rights or an election process envied by the world for its fairness.

