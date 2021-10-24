From our overview perspective of St. Lawrence County’s local governments, the town of Canton is the financial transparently cleanest and best managed of all. Canton Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and the Town Board deserve your vote across Line A on Nov. 2.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli gives his top “green light” official audit plaudits for the high-graded financial functioning of the town of Canton and its leadership for All the People under Independent Town Supervisor Mary Ashley. Many have already read the details of Canton’s efficient and open functioning.
So with a clean bill of financial health and great team efforts by Ashley with the Canton Town Board in clearing out the inherited mess and achieving a myriad of accomplishments and planning for an ethically smooth future, this is just one perspective for urging voters to the polls Nov. 2.
Please join us to vote across Democratic Line A on the ballot for incumbents Mary Ann Ashley, Dave Nelson, Jim T. Smith and Martha Foley-Smith to new terms on the Canton Town Board. Do not forget to vote for hard-working incumbent Canton Village Board Trustees Beth Larrabee and Klaus Proemm.
Keep in mind that several months ago at the record-setting overflow Canton Democratic Caucus at the indoor pavilion, Ashley beat opponent Karen McAuliffe by more than a 2-to-1 majority vote. As a longtime Republican, McAuliffe had just previously switched to be a Democrat to run against Ashley.
Sadly, we cannot cover up or soon forget the nasty attacks, verbally and with thrown coffee on her car, when Canton saw a whole new kind of abuse, diatribe, threat and local hate by political opponents against the incumbent Canton town clerk, driving her off the ballot for her own safety and peace of mind for her and her family.
Here’s to a peaceful election coming up in our hometown when we restore and return to maintaining our grass-roots democracy, beginning at the polls, as we vote Line A in Canton.
Brad and Marilyn I. Mintener
Canton
