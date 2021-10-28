The Champion Town Board requires exceptional, experienced leaders who possess a unique blend of vision, broad-based experience and the ability to provide an open mind and understanding ear to their constituents’ interests. Jonathan Schell, who is running for town supervisor, personifies these characteristics.
I have known Jonathan for more than 30 years, and I strongly believe he exemplifies a number of qualities of a north country leader of tomorrow, like character, integrity, honesty, compassion, generosity and courage. Throughout Jonathan’s professional and personal life since graduating college, he has utilized his leadership, educational and managerial skills to consistently investigate alternative sources of funding, expand outreach educational methods while reducing costs and increase the well-being and quality of life of those around him.
Jonathan’s professional achievements include being elected to the Carthage Central School Board of Education in 2020. He is a 2011 graduate of the Empire State Food and Agricultural Leadership Development Institute (LEAD-NY), a two-year leadership development program in the state food and agricultural industry. Additionally, he has held numerous leadership roles in his career, for example: was a member of Sen. Patty Ritchie’s agriculture advisory board from 2016 to 2018; from 2010 to 2014, he was the Agriculture Committee chairman of the Black River-St. Lawrence Resource Conservation & Development Council in Watertown.
During this time Jonathan, worked with north country elected officials, residents and farmers to increase the diversification of farm products and marketing opportunities for local producers. Furthermore, Jonathan served as Schoharie County Animal Response Team chairman from 2005 to 2008 where he was asked by the County Board of supervisors to be responsible for assisting emergency management officials, as needed, in all phases of an emergency (mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery) or disaster that impacted animals to ensure their humane care and treatment. During this time frame, he was asked by the American Red Cross of the Eastern New York Region to represent the state at a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Emergency Response Team Training Program in Washington, D.C.
Jonathan Schell cares deeply about the well-being of all his Champion neighbors. He is an experienced leader and family man who will work hard on issues affecting your family! I ask that you join me in casting your vote for him for supervisor on Tuesday.
Jevon Goutremout
Watertown
