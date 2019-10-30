There is no doubt we have traveled a long road to arrive at the opportunity to breathe new life into our beloved community hospital. Massena Memorial Hospital has been a vital force in the well-being and spirit of our town and surrounding area having served thousands of people in its 67 years. Just as we have seen economic ups and downs, so too has our hospital.
We have reached a critical fork in the road having been given the opportunity to vote on a town referendum (town proposal/proposition number one.) A “no” vote will bring about the closure of Massena Memorial Hospital. The funding from the state and St. Lawrence Health System will immediately go away.
Voting “yes” will ensure the one and only option we have to make the hospital survive, recover and thrive. I believe 100 percent that a yes vote is critical to the health of our future. We must keep our hospital!
My sincere and heartfelt request is this — please join me in voting yes for proposition No. 1, which will be found on the flip side of your ballot. The life of our hospital is imperative to the health of us all.
Vote yes Tuesday on proposition No. 1.
Lenore Levine
Massena
