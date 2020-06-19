Voters have no choice if Duvé wins all lines

On Tuesday, Democrat Nicole Duvé will run in the primary against Republican Greg Storie for the lines of the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties for St. Lawrence County Court judge. Ms. Duvé is already assured a place on the Democratic Party and Working Families Party lines. So if she wins the three primaries, she will have no opposition in November and the voters will have no choice.
Republicans and especially Conservatives should be aware that Bernie Sanders has praised the Working Families Party as “the closest thing there is to a political party that believes in my vision of democratic socialism.” Working Families is constantly pulling the Democratic Party more and more to the extreme left (not that it needs pulling) and has recently called for the defunding of the police in New York state. The party also was a strong force in bringing about the so-called bail reform enacted earlier this year. A consequence of this supposed reform has been that after being arrested, rioters, vandals and looters are immediately released to resume their criminal activity.
Another issue voters should take into consideration is that of pistol licenses. Ms. Duvé states on her website that she supports the Second Amendment and feels that the recently revised pistol license policy in SLC has merit and should continue. But at the same time, she stresses that she will take into account “individual facts and circumstances” when making a “determination in accordance with the governing law, as written.”
The Carry Concealed Information Sheet issued by the county during former Judge Jerome Richards’s tenure read: “Penal Law Section 400.00.2(f) sets forth a type of pistol license that allows a licensee to ‘have and carry concealed ... when proper cause exists for the issuance thereof.’ ‘Proper cause’ has been held to mean that the license applicant must demonstrate ‘a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community ...’”
So when Ms. Duvé makes her determinations in accordance with the governing law as written, will applicants and licensees be required to establish “proper cause” in order to be granted or to keep a license without restrictions?
A judge’s interpretation of the Second Amendment and the scope of its protections will normally be in accord with his or her more general political philosophy regarding a citizen’s rights and freedoms, which philosophy tends to be in harmony with the values of the party or parties with which he or she identifies.
Kevin Beary
Colton
