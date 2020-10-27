Why are there voters who are having second thoughts about re-electing President Donald Trump?
Quite simply, they refuse to be manipulated by his fear-mongering tactics and have seen through his exaggerated bluster. They recognize that Trump stoops to scaring people by implying that radical gangs are terrorizing America.
They are informed enough to know that Trump is lying when he makes self-aggrandizing claims. They will not trust a man who has proven to be a liar.
Voters see that without an honorable, principled leader to set an example and guide us, our nation is like a sinking ship without a captain at the helm. Having an ego-centric showman, desperate to be the center of attention, isn’t working. It’s time to remove a president who is without diplomatic skills or compassion, who communicates by demeaning, belittling or slandering others because it amuses his audiences.
They see that Joe Biden has the insight and knowledge of government complexities so lacking in Trump who blunders his way through crisis after crisis because he ignores his generals, his medical experts, our intelligence and experienced members of the State Department. Voters understand now that Trump, being a real estate tycoon whose main concern was money, doesn’t necessarily qualify him to wisely guide 330 million Americans through a national pandemic, natural disasters, foreign affairs or civil unrest.
This election is about restoring decency, respect and integrity to our government. Biden’s goal is to do what’s best for the economy, the environment, and the health and safety of all citizens.
Voters have decided that Biden can be trusted to help America find its way back to balancing the rights and needs of every age, race and religion. I, too, believe that Biden can heal our nation’s democracy, which has been torn apart by people who willingly defended and cheerfully supported a bully as our president for the past four years.
Martha Hodges
Massena
