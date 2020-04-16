Let’s take a peek into the near future. It’s Nov. 3, and polling places are open for the quadrennial presidential election. Well, only a handful are open because the novel coronavirus has returned with the cooling autumn temperatures, after ebbing in the summer heat, and the vast majority of poll workers — many of them seniors — are rightly unwilling to risk their lives spending 15 hours in a public setting where they would be interacting with hundreds or even thousands of people.
Most Americans now have to travel much farther than normal to exercise their constitutional right. And most Americans don’t even bother. Sure, elections are important, but they’re not worth dying for.
Scary thought, huh? This crisis need not happen, though! There’s an easy solution. It’s something that’s already the standard practice in Washington state, Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii and Utah.
It’s called vote by mail. And it regularly results in greater voter turnout. Here’s how it works.
Every registered voter receives a ballot in the mail. Then they fill it out and mail it back. It’s super-duper simple!
It’s basically absentee ballots en masse. But instead of the need to request one, it’s automatically mailed to all registered voters with no pointless “out of county on Election Day” requirements.
So if vote by mail is so easy, why isn’t it universal? Let’s listen to a certain very stable genius to find out. “It shouldn’t be mail-in voting. It should be go to a booth and you proudly display yourself,” President Donald Trump said at one of his now daily disinformation news conferences. He then proceeded to say the quiet part out loud and added, “If you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
Republicans love voter ID laws, absentee ballot restrictions, fewer polling places, reduced voting hours and limited early voting. They want as few Americans as possible to vote. But maybe they should consider that public gathering at polling places in a pandemic would not just disenfranchise African Americans and Latinos and poor people, it would especially suppress voter turnout among senior citizens and the elderly. You know, the Republican base.
In this particular upcoming election, vote by mail would likelier benefit Republicans. Statistically speaking, their voters are older. But if greater voter turnout actually did hurt Republicans, it might be a sign that the GOP should try appealing to more Americans!
Sean Pidgeon
Morristown
