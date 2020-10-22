Growing up, I lived in a split household. One parent voted Democrat, the other Republican. Little was agreed upon.
But on every Election Day, my parents agreed on one important fact: you must vote. I was always taken to the polling station, for years watching them pull the curtain lever. Election Day, it didn’t matter what was on the ballot — it mattered that we had a say about it.
Because that is our right as Americans. Our vote is our voice, our meaning. It’s how we help build our nation.
Different things come to mind about voting: “My vote is going to get cancelled out when another person votes for the other candidate.” “My vote is just a shout in the wind; nobody listens.” “Voting never changes anything; it all stays the same.”
But to me, my vote is a stone. It has weight. Meaning. It is groundwork that is laid to build the laws that shelter and protect us; that build us better lives as Americans, for our children and our children’s children.
All of us did not always have the right to lay these stones. At first, only some were given that right by virtue of their gender, wealth and race. And then little by little, this right was given to those who withstood pain, degradation, starvation, imprisonment and even death to get it.
Fearful, cruel intimidation tactics were created to try and control those votes, to stop them from happening. But as every American knows, as we are taught and as we live, our vote is what we have earned by demanding to be heard.
When I hear, “My vote doesn’t count; it’s just cancelled out,” I say: “Your vote is a stone that helps build a tower, and the highest tower wins the view from the top.” When I hear, “My vote is a shout in the wind,” I say: “Every vote is a voice joined together with others to be a roar that shakes the nation.” When I hear, “Voting never changes anything; it’s all the same,” I say: “Look at the last four years. Look at this year. Everything has changed.”
Your vote is the start of changing it into something better.
Because we are better. We’re better than what we have become. And each of us carries a stone — a vote — to lay a foundation for the nation we’ll live in together tomorrow.
Cynthia Tyler
Antwerp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.