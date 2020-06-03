Voting ‘yes’ adds value to Massena Library

Just how valuable is our library?
That is the question that must be answered by 5 p.m. Tuesday by referendum balloting of Massena Central School District voters.
A “No” vote will relay one of two messages in relation to the value our communities place on the Massena Public Library:
(1) The Massena Public Library has little or no value to our communities in relationship to its continued operation and maintenance costs.
(2) The Massena Public Library while valuable — is not worth our community’s investment in its’ continued operation and maintenance.
A “Yes” vote has only one message:
The Massena Public Library has value and will remain a critical and necessary resource to our communities and their residents.
Value beyond just procuring and loaning books, though each and every one of those books holds its own unique value.
Value beyond an archive and depository of local historical, cultural and heritage data and records.
Value beyond being a center of literacy development and advancement, both basic and technological.
Value beyond the plethora of educational, training and assistance programs provided.
Forgive the question of simple fairness of 55 percent to 60 percent of a select population paying 100 percent of the operational and maintenance costs of the Massena Public Library.
A “Yes” vote proves we recognize and affirm that our Massena Public Library has value worthy of our investment in its sustained health and growth.
Value as a safe, important and central public place — open and free to all regardless of means.
Value as a gathering and meeting place — a unique and safe forum for networking, book clubs, story reading and other group related activities and interests.
And finally, value as a partner in the growth of our communities — where we can learn about political, cultural, leisure, legal and a host of other events and activities taking place throughout our communities.
Join me in voting “Yes” to transition the Massena Public Library — not because it is fair but because you recognize that the Massena Public Library and its services provide value to all the communities it equally serves.
Bob Elsner
Massena
The writer is a member of the Massena Town Board.
