Walczyk has prioritized key district issues

As the representative of District 4 on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, I am writing to enthusiastically endorse Republican Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and ask you to vote for him in the upcoming Nov. 3 election. Assemblyman Walczyk has worked tirelessly for the 116th Assembly District, and I am confident that he will continue to do so when he is re-elected. Assemblyman Walczyk has prioritized the critical issues that most impact upstate New York and will continue to work hard for our interests in Albany.
I know firsthand that Assemblyman Walczyk is accessible and eager to work on local issues. For instance, I have met with Mr. Walczyk several times in both his Canton and Albany offices to discuss issues ranging from highway funding, bail reform and helping small businesses during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this summer, Assemblyman Walczyk asked me to arrange for a meeting with St. Lawrence County town officials who are within my legislative district that also fall within Mr. Walczyk’s Assembly district. At the meeting, Mr. Walczyk sought feedback from the local officials to make sure he understands the key issues that matter most to our area.
Assemblyman Walczyk also outlined some of the initiatives he has worked on for the 116th Assembly District. His top priorities revolve around economic growth, job creation, property tax relief, Second Amendment rights, supporting veterans and reducing costly regulations. Assemblyman Walczyk also has worked to help residents in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties process unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic and called for an audit of the state Department of Labor due to its failure to process unemployment claims in a timely manner.
Furthermore, one of the major issues affecting our community is the rising water levels of the St. Lawrence River. The high water levels of the past few years have curbed tourism, harmed local (and, oftentimes, seasonal) businesses and caused private property damage. Assemblyman Walczyk understands that controlling the water levels is a key issue. I know this because we have both attended several meetings on this issue. I was particularly impressed with Mr. Walczyk’s effort to host Jane Corwin, U.S. chairwoman for the International Joint Commission, to discuss with local leaders the effect that the rising water level has had on our community.
I am impressed with Assemblyman Walczyk’s track record and urge you to vote for him in the upcoming election.
William J. Sheridan
Hammond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.